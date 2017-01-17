Economy

18:45 17.01.2017

Four international companies supplying gas to Ukraine – Naftogaz

Four international companies are supplying imported gas to Ukraine to sell it to local consumers, Commercial Director of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"These are Hungarian, Swiss, German and French companies," he said.

Vitrenko said that in January these and other importers of natural gas to Ukraine imported less gas than they reserved on the border with Slovakia. Naftogaz is mulling the possibility of increasing imports of gas from Slovakia in February, while initially the target for next month was 35-37 million cubic meters (mcm) a day.

Vitrenko said that less gas imports compared to the reserved volumes could be linked to the absence of demand on the market.

As reported, France's Engie (earlier GDF Suez SA) on January 1, 2017 started importing natural gas to Ukraine supplying 3.9 mcm of gas in the first ten days of the month.

