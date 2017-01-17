Economy

Kyiv's PGO repeatedly arrests Gulliver multifunctional complex

Court under a petition of Kyiv's Prosecutor General's Office has repeatedly arrested the Gulliver multifunctional complex located in the Pechersky district of Kyiv in the case related to the embezzlement of funds of bank Mykhailivksy and bringing it to insolvency.

"To impose a ban to sell immovable property – a shopping and office complex with a gross area of 151,805 square meters located at 1a, Sportyvna Street," reads the court ruling, the press service of Kyiv's Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday.

The information was added to the public register of ownership rights to immovable property.

