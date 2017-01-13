Kyiv airport increases passenger traffic by almost 20% in 2016

Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) in 2016 increased passenger traffic by 19.4% compared with 2015, to 1.127 million people.

According to the press service of the airport, the number of passengers served on international flights amounted to 1.065 million people, on domestic flights 62,800.

The number of flights served by the airport in 2016 amounted to 18,268 for arrival and departure, which is 2.3% more than in 2015, including 14,378 international flights, 3,890 domestic flights.

The most popular international destinations in 2016 were Minsk (Belarus), Dubai (the UAE), Budapest (Hungary), Antalya (Turkey), Dortmund (Germany), while internal destinations included Odesa, Zaporizhia, Lviv. The most popular tourist destinations were Dubai, Budapest, Antalya, Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro).

In December 2016 the airport served 108,200 passengers, which is 88.5% more than in December 2015. The number of passengers on international flights totaled 101,000, on internal flights 7,200.