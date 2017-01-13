Economy

16:12 13.01.2017

Kyiv airport increases passenger traffic by almost 20% in 2016

Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) in 2016 increased passenger traffic by 19.4% compared with 2015, to 1.127 million people.

According to the press service of the airport, the number of passengers served on international flights amounted to 1.065 million people, on domestic flights 62,800.

The number of flights served by the airport in 2016 amounted to 18,268 for arrival and departure, which is 2.3% more than in 2015, including 14,378 international flights, 3,890 domestic flights.

The most popular international destinations in 2016 were Minsk (Belarus), Dubai (the UAE), Budapest (Hungary), Antalya (Turkey), Dortmund (Germany), while internal destinations included Odesa, Zaporizhia, Lviv. The most popular tourist destinations were Dubai, Budapest, Antalya, Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro).

In December 2016 the airport served 108,200 passengers, which is 88.5% more than in December 2015. The number of passengers on international flights totaled 101,000, on internal flights 7,200.

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank's trustee says no funds to pay costs of investigating "bailed-in" bonds

Date of IMF meeting on Ukraine will be determined in coming weeks

Engie starts gas supplies to Ukraine

JKX reports new raids in offices in Poltava

National Radio and TV Council tells providers to disconnect Russian Dozhd TV for failing to recognize Ukrainian territorial integrity

LATEST

NBU for the first time supports hryvnia with new form of intervention at UAH 27.687/$1

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts liquidation of Investbank

Customs experiment in Ukraine allows collecting extra UAH 2.8 bln for road repairs

Ukraine spends meager 0.3% of its GDP on science and research in 2016

Deposit Guarantee Fund on Jan 16 will start payments to depositors of Investbank

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/42925/morskie-dyavoly-5/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Метры.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING