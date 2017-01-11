Competition agency dismisses Techmorhydrobud Mykolaiv's complaint over Yuzhny port's dredging works tender

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee has dismissed a complaint of Techmorhydrobud Mykolaiv LLC over dredging works at the Yuzhny maritime merchandise port (Odesa region) that affected the ultimate terms for the dredging works procurement.

The press service of the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority reported that the company’s complaint concerned the procurement tender to reconstruct approaching and maneuver zones and operation water areas near berths, taking into account the promising cargo flow at the Yuzhny port (the first construction phase).

The committee did not discuss the complaint, as Techmorhydrobud Mykolaiv failed to prove the impossibility of implementing the requirements of the customer (the administration of the Yuzhny port) and did not provide grounds why the requirements violate the company's rights and legal interests and do not allow the company to participate in the procurement tender.

The ultimate term for submission of bids is January 25, 2017.

As reported, the administration of the Yuzhny port repeatedly announced procurement tenders for dredging works in the ProZorro e-procurement system at the end of November 2016.

The permanent administrative panel of the Antimonopoly Committee considering complaints of violation of legislation in the procurement area on November 3, 2016 decided to revoke the dredging works procurement tender for Yuzhny seaport.

Earlier Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman instructed to hold a new tender via the ProZorro e-procurement system.

Earlier MP Serhiy Leshchenko said that this tender is "one of the sweetest carve-ups of the season."

He said that in July 2016 assistant to MP from People's Front Serhiy Faermark was appointed director of the winner company. The rival in the tender – Dutch Van Oord offered the UAH 90 million less price.

However, Head of Yuzhny Port Administration Maksym Shyrokov said that the story in media reports linked to Jan De Nul Ukraine, which won the first tender, was trumped up.