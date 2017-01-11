Gas pumping from Ukraine's inventories since early winter 19% less year-over-year

Gas pumping from Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities this heating season is 3.27 billion cubic meters (bcm) and this is 19% less than a year ago (4.07 bcm), the press service of Naftogaz Ukrainy has reported.

"Gas pumping from underground gas storage facilities this winter is 19% less than last winter (and 45% less than in 2014/15 season). This year the weather is colder," the company said on its Facebook page.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites oil and gas production assets in Ukraine, and is the country's gas transit, underground gas storage, and oil pipeline transportation monopoly.