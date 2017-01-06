Economy

15:56 06.01.2017

State Statistics Service: Inflation in Ukraine in 2016 slows down to 12.4%

Consumer prices grew by 12.4% in Ukraine in 2016 as forecasted by the National Bank and government, which is significantly lower than in the past years - 43.3% in 2015 and 24.9% in 2014, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine reported on Friday.

According to the service, in December of 2016, inflation stood at 0.9% against 1.8% in November and 2.8% in October.

The State Statistics Service has said that the average annual inflation in 2016 (January-December of 2016 to January-December of 2015) was 13.9%.

The Ukrainian government and the National Bank predict a further slowdown of the consumer prices growth to 8%-8.1% in 2017.

IMPORTANT

Deposit Guarantee Fund earns some UAH 3 bln from sale of property of bankrupt banks in 2016

Ukraine to increase gas pumping from underground inventories to 100 mcm a day

Avian influenza cases recorded in two regions of Ukraine

Finance ministry on Dec 30 issues over UAH 70 bln worth of government bonds for PrivatBank, Deposit Guarantee Fund

Criminal case against VAB Bank, owner Bakhmatiuk closed

LATEST

Rise in industrial prices in Ukraine accelerates to 35.7% in 2016 – statistics

Ukraine imports 15.6 mln tonnes of coal for $1.5 bln in 2016

Number of websites involved in phishing soars 4.5-fold in 2016

Ukraine exports electricity for $152 mln in 2016

Application for gas transit via Ukrainian GTS increased by 10% because of cold snap

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/24079/gryaznaya-rabota/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда земельных участков в Луганске
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING