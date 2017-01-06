Number of websites involved in phishing soars 4.5-fold in 2016

The number of websites attempting to obtain sensitive information about credit card details under the guise of provision of non-existing services (phishing) increased to 174 in 2016, more than 4.5 times more than in 2015.

According to the Ukrainian Interbank Association of Payment Systems Members (EMA), the major part of phishing websites imitate allegedly new payment services and most of them provide non-existing services to top up mobile phone accounts. The other part of these websites disguises as famous payment services (mainly, Portmone), as well as banks and Ukrposhta.

"In 2016, 90 out of 174 phishing websites proposed to top up mobile phone accounts. Another 54 fake resources allegedly transferred money from one card to another card. A total of 28 websites offered both services," the EMA said.

The association said that the goal of all phishing websites is to force users to leave details of their credit cards. Fraudsters need information about the card number, its expiration date, CVV2/CVС2 code and codes sent via SMS messages by banks.