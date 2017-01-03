Ex.ua file-hosting site re-launched on fex.net domain

Ukrainian Ex.ua file-hosting site that announced its closure on November 16 has been re-launched on the fex.net domain.

"We inform that Ex-files service was re-launched on the fex.net domain (File EXchange Network). It has been realized on the principally new technological platform. It would be more convenient for users," Ex.ua said in a posting.

According to the report, owners of Ex.ua mail boxes would be expanded on the new domain with the same login and password.

Among advantages of the new service is anonymous exchange of file of any format and size, automated conversion of flies for playing them, the system notifying users about the time of using stored files and mail @fex.net. The files can be stored for seven days from the moment of creating the key.

Ex.ua said that during two months it is planned to realize additional advantages of the file hosting, including the launch of the permanent storage space and a cloud for streaming.

"For the first 100,000 Ukrainian users the expected price for storing information will be $1 per 1 terabyte a month," reads the report.