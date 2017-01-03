Economy

16:50 03.01.2017

Ukraine's national budget falls short revenue target by 1.7%

Revenue of Ukraine's national budget in January through December 2016 totaled UAH 616.219 billion, which was 15.2% up on 2015 and 1.7% less than the target, according to a posting on the website of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

The revenue target of the general fund fell short only by 0.2% in 2016 – UAH 574.659 billion, which is 14.1% up year-over-year.

The authority said that tax agencies provided for UAH 283.017 billion of revenue in 2016, which is 30.9% more than in 2015 and 5% less than the target. VAT refunding totaled UAH 94.405 billion last year, which is 38% up on 2015.

Customs agencies provided for UAH 235.301 billion of revenue in 2016, and this is 16.8% up year-over-year and 8.4% more than the target.

In December 2016, revenue of the national budget amounted to UAH 72.793 billion, including UAH 67.973 billion to the general fund, and this was 9.8% more than the target both for the national budget and general fund.

