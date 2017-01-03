Infrastructure ministry warns of possible cancelation of lights to Dubai, Sharjah in coming days

Flights to Dubai and Sharjah (the United Arab Emirates, UAE) could be delayed or canceled in coming several day due to weather conditions, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry has reported.

"Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry, State Aviation Service and Foreign Ministry warn Ukrainian citizens who plan their trips that flights to the UAE could be delayed or canceled in the future," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Over thick fog since 29 December 2016 a large number of flights have been postponed or canceled in the airports of these cities.

"According to the Foreign Ministry, the Ukrainian Consulate in Dubai and the Ukrainian Embassy in the UAE is monitoring the issue and taking measures to protect rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens staying in the UAE," the ministry said.