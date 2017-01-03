Government sets fee of lawyers providing legal aid at 5% of subsistence wage per hour from 2018

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has set a fee for lawyers providing free of charge secondary legal aid at 5% of subsistence wage for active working people per hour from January 1, 2018.

According to resolution No. 1048 of December 21, 2016 the fee before 2018 will be 2.5% of subsistence wage.

The government approved methods for calculating the fee for services of lawyers for concrete cases, for example, those that include extradition.

Today the fees for services of lawyers, including for the provision of legal services to vulnerable people in civil and administrative cases, are low and this makes lawyers to refuse from providing aid in these cases.