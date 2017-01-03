Sale of Dec volumes of gas produced by Karpatygaz and Ukrgazvydobuvannia is doubtful

Misen Energy АВ (Sweden, the holder of the controlling stake in Karpatygaz LLC) fears that joint venture (JV) of Karpatygaz with public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia would not be able to sell fossil fuel produced in December 2016 due to the position of the state-run company, the press service of Misen has reported.

"Since October 2016 Ukrgazvydobuvannia has refused to transport natural gas, oil and gas condensate extracted from wells under the joint operation agreement. In October and November 2016 the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system [Ukrtransgaz] confirmed ownership rights of the JV to fossil fuel and it helped to continue selling them. However, as of January 3, 2017, sale of fossil fuel extracted in December 2016 is doubtful," the company said.

As reported, on July 15, 2016, Ukrgazvydobuvannia filed a claim to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce seeking to terminate the joint operations agreement dated 2002 with Karpatygaz LLC and Misen Enterprises AB.