Ukraine enters 2017 with 12 bcm of gas in stock

Ukraine has entered 2017 with natural gas stocks in its underground storage facilities being 11.993 billion cubic meters (bcm), public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz has reported.

Gas stocks in Ukraine's underground storage facilities have declined 18.6% since October 13, when the current heating season began, through December 31.

Current stocks are 14.3% less than a year ago (13.995 bcm), but 4.6% more than in 2014 (11.461 bcm).

In December 2016 1.569 bcm was pumped from the underground storage facilities (50.6 million cubic meters (mcm) a day on average) and in November – 909.42 mcm (30.31 mcm a day).

According to calculations by Interfax-Ukraine, in 2016 total gas pumping from gas storage facilities exceeded its pumping into them by 2 bcm: 8.391 bcm and 6.389 bcm respectively.

In 2016 the largest pumping from storage facilities was recorded in January (2.883 bcm or 61.09 mcm a day), and the largest pumping into the facilities – in August (1.894 bcm or 61.09 mcm a day).