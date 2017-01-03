Economy

15:41 03.01.2017

Ukraine enters 2017 with 12 bcm of gas in stock

Ukraine has entered 2017 with natural gas stocks in its underground storage facilities being 11.993 billion cubic meters (bcm), public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz has reported.

Gas stocks in Ukraine's underground storage facilities have declined 18.6% since October 13, when the current heating season began, through December 31.

Current stocks are 14.3% less than a year ago (13.995 bcm), but 4.6% more than in 2014 (11.461 bcm).

In December 2016 1.569 bcm was pumped from the underground storage facilities (50.6 million cubic meters (mcm) a day on average) and in November – 909.42 mcm (30.31 mcm a day).

According to calculations by Interfax-Ukraine, in 2016 total gas pumping from gas storage facilities exceeded its pumping into them by 2 bcm: 8.391 bcm and 6.389 bcm respectively.

In 2016 the largest pumping from storage facilities was recorded in January (2.883 bcm or 61.09 mcm a day), and the largest pumping into the facilities – in August (1.894 bcm or 61.09 mcm a day).

IMPORTANT

Ex.ua file-hosting site re-launched on fex.net domain

Pension tax imposes on purchase of foreign currency loses effect

Ukraine cuts gas imports by 33% in 2016

NBU cuts maximum amount of cash payments for individuals by 67% from Jan 4

Naftogaz, Citi and Deutsche Bank sign loan agreement for $500 mln credit facility for gas purchase

LATEST

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declines 10.7% in Jan-Nov

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih boosts steel smelting by over 15% in 2016

Justice ministry registers Health ministry's order on relaxed registration of medicines

Ukraine's national budget falls short revenue target by 1.7%

Infrastructure ministry warns of possible cancelation of lights to Dubai, Sharjah in coming days

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда складов в Ровно
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING