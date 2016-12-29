Subsidies to farmers to be distributed proportionally to cost of products sold

The distribution of budget subsidies to develop farmers will be automatic proportionally to the cost of agricultural products they sold.

According to the law on the national budget for 2017 posted on the Verkhovna Rada website, subsidies will be distributed using the data from the register of recipients of budget subsidies and information of the State Fiscal Service, taking into account the following criterion: proportionally to the cost of agricultural products farmers sold

Some UAH 9.44 billion was provided for management to the Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry for 2017, including UAH 5.8 billion for staff maintenance. Some UAH 122.25 million was provided for general management in agriculture, UAH 120 million for research and staff training, UAH 18.99 for specialists training in the sector, UAH 108 million for regulation of operations of institutions in the agricultural sphere and the Agrarian Fund, UAH 60 for financial support of measures taken in agriculture and UAH 51.4 million for expenses of the Agrarian Fund related to storage, transportation, processing and exports of goods regulated by the state.

A total of UAH 300 million is envisaged for the program to compensate credit rates to farmers, UAH 170 million to support cattle breeding and UAH 75 million for hop growing, new gardens, vineyards and berry fields.

Some UAH 1.899 billion is foreseen for operations of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Rights Protection, UAH 378.1 million for operations of the State Fish Agency, UAH 247.93 million for the State Forest Agency, UAH 1.1 billion for the State Service of Geodesy, Cartography and Cadaster and UAH 714.14 million for the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.