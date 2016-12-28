Economy

18:02 28.12.2016

Ostchem starts procedure of recognizing Stockholm arbitration decision to recover $251 mln from Odesa Port-Side Plant

Ostchem Holding Ltd has appealed to the Yuzhny City Court of Odesa region with the request to recognize and enforce the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce dated July 25 on the recovery of $251.235 million from PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant in favor of Ostchem.

As stated in the ruling of the Ukrainian court, Ostchem was refused the satisfaction of the petition due to improper execution of the submitted materials.

The Stockholm arbitration decision provides for the recovery of $193.258 million of debt for gas and $57.977 million of penalty from Odesa port-side plant.

As reported, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Ihor Bilous in September 2016 announced the decision of the Stockholm arbitration to recover $251 million from Odesa port-side plant in favor of Ostchem.

IMPORTANT

Cabinet issues UAH 8 bln loan to Deposit Guarantee Fund

State-owned land to be leased at land auctions – 2017 budget

Government decides on two-year restructuring of Odesa Port-Side Plant's debt to Naftogaz

Imports of fertilizers from Russia to be restricted after passing special bill by Rada

Land reform must be finished by 2020

LATEST

Securities commission registers issue of PrivatBank shares worth UAH 116.8 bln

Cabinet approves Centrenergo fiscal plan for 2016

Ukrainian government to borrow UAH 190.8 bln in 2017, including 45.5% abroad

Pension Fund must become subsidy-free in medium term – Groysman

Govt permits to replenish PrivatBank's capital by indexed govt bonds to balance bank's currency position

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/34007/20-let-bez-lyubvi/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа MINI
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING