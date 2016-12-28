Economy

12:48 28.12.2016

Ukraine should switch mostly to own gas production by 2020

Ukraine should maximize its own production of natural gas by 2020, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

"We have set ourselves the goal of switching to production of as much of our own gas as possible by 2020, and this would have a positive effect on development of the national economy and the national currency exchange rate," Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Ukraine should consume less energy and improve the quality of services, and investments in the energy sector should grow, the prime minister said.

Interfax-Ukraine
