Economy

11:39 28.12.2016

Infrastructure ministry approves Ukrzaliznytsia's proposal to increase cargo tariffs in 2017

The tariff committee of Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry has approved the proposal of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia to increase the cargo transportation tariffs in 2017.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Wojciech Balczun gave the information at a press conference in the ministry on Tuesday.

He did not disclose if the company's proposal was revised. He said that the proposal to increase passenger transportation tariffs has not yet been approved.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia submitted to the relevant ministries and agencies the proposal to raise tariffs for passenger transportation by 35% in two stages: by 16% in the first quarter of 2017 and by 16% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In addition, it is proposed to increase cargo transportation tariffs by 25%.

