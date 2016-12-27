Economy

17:08 27.12.2016

NBU provides UAH 10.75 bln of refinancing credits to PrivatBank late Dec - source

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at the end of December 2016 provided a refinancing loan of UAH 10.75 billion to PrivatBank (Dnipro), a well-informed source in banking circles has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The press service of PrivatBank and NBU neither confirmed nor denied the information.

As reported, the NBU on December 18 provided a UAH 15 billion refinancing loan to PrivatBank for the period until December 30, 2015.

Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova said in December that the NBU is ready to reschedule the debt of PrivatBank on its refinancing loans being UAH 19 billion today, including UAH 14 billion of overdue debt.

IMPORTANT

Economy ministry seeks to expand ProZorro.Sales in 2017 to small privatization, property leasing

FTA with Israel remains priority for 2017

Kyiv court will consider Gazprom's complaint in UAH 172 bln fine case on Jan 18

Holders of over 20% of PrivatBank eurobonds unite in committee

Ukraine did homework on memo with IMF - Kubiv

LATEST

Banks issued UAH 2.7 bln loans for energy saving program

Subsidiary of Kernel secures Kernel's debut $650 mln eurobonds

Mriya seeks to get rid of 11,000 ha of suboptimal land

Ukrainian Danube Navigation's fleet expanded with 60 barges

Ukraine, EU should apply back-to-back approach in regionalization of poultry supplies

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
TVgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING