NBU provides UAH 10.75 bln of refinancing credits to PrivatBank late Dec - source

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at the end of December 2016 provided a refinancing loan of UAH 10.75 billion to PrivatBank (Dnipro), a well-informed source in banking circles has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The press service of PrivatBank and NBU neither confirmed nor denied the information.

As reported, the NBU on December 18 provided a UAH 15 billion refinancing loan to PrivatBank for the period until December 30, 2015.

Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova said in December that the NBU is ready to reschedule the debt of PrivatBank on its refinancing loans being UAH 19 billion today, including UAH 14 billion of overdue debt.