Ukraine jointly with U.S. reforming automated exports control system – Kubiv

Ukraine has started reforming the automated system of the State Exports Supervision Service and the reforms are being carried out with support of the United States, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economic Development and Trade Minister Stepan Kubiv has said.

"The automated system of the Exports Supervision Service is being introduced with support of the United States. The legal regulation of the process of creating the unified list of goods eligible to state exports control and the reduction of the list of these goods is being finished," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The State Exports Supervision Service under the exports and border supervision program of the U.S. Department of State is optimizing the operation of the automated exports supervision system of Ukraine via expanding its functions, introducing the Stratlink e-licensing system designed by Estonia's SpinTek.

The new system has the following advantages: acceleration of the licensing procedures thanks to their complete automation, reduction of expenses on the licensing processes, saving of budget funds, permanent connection to customs agencies, automation of the report supervision tool, creation and support of the database of participants of international arms transfer, results of goods identification and the permits archive.

The Exports Supervision Service jointly with the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection is analyzing the tools to protect information when the system is used and deciding if the introduction of the Stratlink system is appropriate in Ukraine.