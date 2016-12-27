Economy

15:30 27.12.2016

Kyiv court will consider Gazprom's complaint in UAH 172 bln fine case on Jan 18

The Kyiv Economic Court of Appeals on January 18, 2016 will consider the complaint of Russia's Gazprom in the case of a UAH 172 billion fine imposed by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC).

This information has been posted on the Judicial Power of Ukraine (Sudova Vlada Ukrainy) online portal.

Judges Karolina Tarasenko, Oksana Tyschenko and Mykhailo Yakovlev will consider case No. 910/18299/16.

As reported, earlier the Kyiv Economic Court fully satisfied the claims of the AMC against Russia's Gazprom on the forced recovery of a UAH 172 billion fine from the said company.

