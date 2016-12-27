Economy

14:48 27.12.2016

Ukraine did homework on memo with IMF - Kubiv

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv states Ukraine has implemented all the necessary commitments to obtain the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

"Ukraine has done the homework on the obligations to the International Monetary Fund we promised in the signed memorandum [on economic and financial policies when got the third tranche in September 2016]," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Asked about pension and land reforms, commitments on which are also contained in the memorandum, Kubiv noted Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Minister of Social Policy Andriy Reva have declared the operation card of the pension reform.

"We have been talking for 25 years, but we have to make certain unpopular real steps. Passing the budget for 2017, we see the first steps as the start of the pension reform, which are incorporated in the macro-balanced budget, reducing the gap in the pension fund. The reform will be presented at a government meeting," the first deputy premier said.

With regard to the introduction of the land market in Ukraine, he said the government, the parliamentary committee and the Verkhovna Rada are jointly working on the issue.

"There is no land market in Ukraine, and today we don't need to make the land market just for the process," Kubiv said.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv court will consider Gazprom's complaint in UAH 172 bln fine case on Jan 18

Holders of over 20% of PrivatBank eurobonds unite in committee

Temporary rise in demand for currency due to Christmas, VAT refunds

Cabinet issues financial plan of Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia for 2016

Cabinet starts executing state budget for 2017 signed by president - Groysman

LATEST

Arbiter panel in dispute over Russia's restriction of wagon imports to be created early 2017

Ukraine jointly with U.S. reforming automated exports control system – Kubiv

TAS Group buys Universal Bank

UN, ICRC foresee $274 mln for projects in uncontrolled territory of Donbas, near contact line in 2017

Pension reform will include rise in pensions, reducing Pension Fund deficit - Groysman

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING