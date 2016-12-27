Economy

14:43 27.12.2016

Temporary rise in demand for currency due to Christmas, VAT refunds

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has explained an excessive demand for foreign currency in the interbank market with the coincidence of two temporary factors: Christmas holidays in the United States and Europe, limiting forex supply in the market, and an increased demand for currency against the background of getting VAT refunds by exporter companies.

The NBU said this, with reference to the director of the department of public markets, Serhiy Ponomarenko.

"The banks are required to perform an obligatory sale of foreign currency next day after the receipt of currency. Accordingly, when a working day in Ukraine on December 26 coincided with a day off in the United States and Europe (Christmas), foreign currency earnings did not come to the accounts of Ukrainian banks, which limited mandatory forex sales on December 27. On the other hand, the foreign exchange market is pressed by the demand for currency from exporting companies that have received VAT refunds from the budget last and this week," he explained.

At the same time, the central bank said it has enough reserves to smooth excessive fluctuations: the volume of international reserves currently stands at about $15.7 billion.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv court will consider Gazprom's complaint in UAH 172 bln fine case on Jan 18

Holders of over 20% of PrivatBank eurobonds unite in committee

Ukraine did homework on memo with IMF - Kubiv

Cabinet issues financial plan of Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia for 2016

Cabinet starts executing state budget for 2017 signed by president - Groysman

LATEST

Arbiter panel in dispute over Russia's restriction of wagon imports to be created early 2017

Ukraine jointly with U.S. reforming automated exports control system – Kubiv

TAS Group buys Universal Bank

UN, ICRC foresee $274 mln for projects in uncontrolled territory of Donbas, near contact line in 2017

Pension reform will include rise in pensions, reducing Pension Fund deficit - Groysman

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING