Economy

18:15 26.12.2016

AMC allows Swiss Glusco to buy Rosneft fuel station chain in Ukraine

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has allowed Glusco Energy S.A. (Switzerland) to acquire more than 50% in Rosneft Management Company Ltd and Fargrade Ltd (both based in Cyprus), for which PJSC LINIK (Lysychansk, Luhansk region) and the Rosneft chain of fuel filling stations (the Russian Federation) in Ukraine are registered, the press service of the agency has said.

Earlier, the AMC refused Glusco agreement for the purchase.

As reported, Rosneft Management Company Ltd and Fargrade Ltd are the owners of Vostok LLC (Kyiv), for which the Ukrainian fuel station network of Rosneft is registered.

The Rosneft network in 12 regions of Ukraine includes 141 objects, operating under brands of Formula, TNK, Golden Cheetah (Zoloty Hepard), and Smile.

Glusco Energy S.A. is part of Proton Energy Group S.A. (Switzerland), trading in oil and petroleum products.

