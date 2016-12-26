Economy

10:20 26.12.2016

Microsoft provides up to 90% software discount to Education Ministry for 23,000 school PCs

Microsoft Ukraine has provided up to 90% software discount to Ukraine's Education and Science Ministry for 23,000 PCs to be installed in Ukrainian schools.

The company said in a press release that the software for educational institutions was provided under a social project implemented by China. The PCs will be installed early 2017.

Microsoft Ukraine General Manager Nadia Vasylieva said that cooperation of the company with the Educaiton Ministry is a sample of mutual understanding and respect.

"The Shape the Future program allows us to grant special conditions for purchase of software at up to 90% discount. These conditions make students and teachers closer to modern IT and allow achieving more results," she said.

Microsoft Ukraine said that similar projects are being implemented in neighbor countries, for example, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Georgia and other countries. They have proved their economic and educational efficiency.

Microsoft Ukraine, a subsidiary of Microsoft (the United States) has been operating since 2003.

Interfax-Ukraine
Охотники за привидениями: Зависть
