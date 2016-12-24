U.S. defense budget for 2017 includes $350 mln aid for Ukrainian security sector

U.S. President Barack Obama has signed the U.S. budget for the needs of national defense for 2017, increasing aid to the Ukraine security sector to $350 million.

"U.S. President Barack Obama has signed into law the National Defense Authorizations Act 2017 authorizing up to $350 million to be made available for security assistance to Ukraine, including lethal defensive assistance for the fiscal year of 2017. It is a $50 million increase from $300 million authorized in NDAA 2016," reads a report on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

The document foresees fiscal assistance to Ukraine in the field of security, including lethal defense weapons. The list of types of assistance was extended by inclusion of funds and technical support for the development of an integrated system for monitoring the state border of Ukraine, as well as assistance in training staff officers and the command authorities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, the bill on U.S. defense policy signed by the president provides for the restriction of military cooperation with Russia. The act for 2017 foresees $611 billion budget for the defense sector. Of these, $3.4 billion will be used for "containment of Russia."