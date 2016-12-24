Economy

13:34 24.12.2016

Ukraine, Spain to expand cooperation in space monitoring

Ukraine and Spain are developing bilateral cooperation in the space sector and preparing a program of partnership in the field of Earth remote sensing (RS).

The press service of the State Space Agency of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine the plan of development of long-term partnership is stipulated in the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the space sector signed by the State Space Agency of Ukraine and Spain's ELECNOR Deimos.

The arrangements fixed in the document provide, inter alia, for the joint development of systems and Earth observation means, sharing space and ground-based remote sensing segments, cooperation in the field of commercial use of remote sensing technologies.

Among the promising areas of partnership is also the creation of launch systems, space control, satellite navigation, scientific research, and satellite communications.

The Ukrainian delegation also included representatives of Pivdenne design bureau and Spetstechnoexport.

Spain's ELECNOR Deimos specializes in design and development of technological solutions and system integration in the aerospace and transportation sectors, information and communication technologies. The company has a great potential in the development of satellite systems.

IMPORTANT

U.S. defense budget for 2017 includes $350 mln aid for Ukrainian security sector

Metinvest proposes creditors to consolidate commitments into single eurobond issue

Infrastructure ministry seeks to considerably restore roads in 2017

Cabinet looking for options to provide for steady operation of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Nationalization of PrivatBank to boost NBU's payments to national budget by UAH 14 bln

LATEST

Rise in pensions in Ukraine to be funded at expense of privatization

About UAH 8 bln of state budget saved in 2016 due to ProZorro - Groysman

Pope to send EUR6 mln to Ukraine at Christmas

Ukraine's Defense Ministry plans to use 100% of budget funds this year

IMF meeting on next tranche for Ukraine may be held in Jan 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
сериал
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
автобазар Черновцы
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING