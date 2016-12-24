Ukraine, Spain to expand cooperation in space monitoring

Ukraine and Spain are developing bilateral cooperation in the space sector and preparing a program of partnership in the field of Earth remote sensing (RS).

The press service of the State Space Agency of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine the plan of development of long-term partnership is stipulated in the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the space sector signed by the State Space Agency of Ukraine and Spain's ELECNOR Deimos.

The arrangements fixed in the document provide, inter alia, for the joint development of systems and Earth observation means, sharing space and ground-based remote sensing segments, cooperation in the field of commercial use of remote sensing technologies.

Among the promising areas of partnership is also the creation of launch systems, space control, satellite navigation, scientific research, and satellite communications.

The Ukrainian delegation also included representatives of Pivdenne design bureau and Spetstechnoexport.

Spain's ELECNOR Deimos specializes in design and development of technological solutions and system integration in the aerospace and transportation sectors, information and communication technologies. The company has a great potential in the development of satellite systems.