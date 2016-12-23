SPF postpones privatization of regional power companies until law on electricity market passed

The Cabinet of Ministers will announce auctions for the sale of shares in energy supply companies following the adoption as a whole of the law on the electricity market.

This information is contained in the final presentation of Head of the State Property Fund Ihor Bilous for 2016, posted on the website of the agency.

As reported, the State Property Fund is preparing shares in six regional power companies for privatization.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on the electricity market of Ukraine at first reading on September 22.