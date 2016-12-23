Banks controlled by Pinchuk, Akhmetov work outside of "olicharchic model" – NBU head

It is incorrect to compare PrivatBank that belonged to Ihor Kolomoisky with Bank Credit Dnepr belonging to Viktor Pinchuk and First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB, Kyiv) belonging to Rinet Akhmetov because the latter two operate as separate banks and are not the nucleus of a financial-industrial group.

"The banks of Pinchuk and Akhmetov never followed the oligarchic business model. There is no model of oligarchic business there and never has been. These banks are not the nucleus of a financial-industrial group, and are absolutely independent banking businesses for their shareholders, they have their own holding companies," the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) head Valeriya Gontareva said on Tuesday during an radio interview aired by the Kyiv-based Vesti station.

Gontareva said attracting investments to the SCM holding owned by Akhmetov is conducted by Metinvest and DTEK holdings, through issuing Eurobonds or organizing syndicated credits.

The central bank head said in "oligarchic banking" personal savings are raised from the population and then used to finance the business of the bank's stakeholder on profitable terms.