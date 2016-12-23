Economy

17:10 23.12.2016

Banks controlled by Pinchuk, Akhmetov work outside of "olicharchic model" – NBU head

It is incorrect to compare PrivatBank that belonged to Ihor Kolomoisky with Bank Credit Dnepr belonging to Viktor Pinchuk and First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB, Kyiv) belonging to Rinet Akhmetov because the latter two operate as separate banks and are not the nucleus of a financial-industrial group.

"The banks of Pinchuk and Akhmetov never followed the oligarchic business model. There is no model of oligarchic business there and never has been. These banks are not the nucleus of a financial-industrial group, and are absolutely independent banking businesses for their shareholders, they have their own holding companies," the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) head Valeriya Gontareva said on Tuesday during an radio interview aired by the Kyiv-based Vesti station.

Gontareva said attracting investments to the SCM holding owned by Akhmetov is conducted by Metinvest and DTEK holdings, through issuing Eurobonds or organizing syndicated credits.

The central bank head said in "oligarchic banking" personal savings are raised from the population and then used to finance the business of the bank's stakeholder on profitable terms.

IMPORTANT

U.S. defense budget for 2017 includes $350 mln aid for Ukrainian security sector

Metinvest proposes creditors to consolidate commitments into single eurobond issue

Infrastructure ministry seeks to considerably restore roads in 2017

Cabinet looking for options to provide for steady operation of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Nationalization of PrivatBank to boost NBU's payments to national budget by UAH 14 bln

LATEST

Rise in pensions in Ukraine to be funded at expense of privatization

About UAH 8 bln of state budget saved in 2016 due to ProZorro - Groysman

Pope to send EUR6 mln to Ukraine at Christmas

Ukraine, Spain to expand cooperation in space monitoring

Ukraine's Defense Ministry plans to use 100% of budget funds this year

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/30253/sobr/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING