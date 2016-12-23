Infrastructure ministry seeks to considerably restore roads in 2017

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry hopes that next year will be the year of large-scale restoration of roads in the country.

"I hope that next year will be the year of large-scale restoration of roads, open skies, arrival of global port operators and low cost airlines. We would develop the border infrastructure and unite Ukraine with comfort servicing. Lives and safety of citizens are under special focus. The movement has been started and it cannot be stopped," Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said in parliament on Friday.

He said that in 2016 the largest amount of roads in the past 10 years was repaired, 66% of holes were removed, almost 22 km of road surface marking was made, and this is 2% more. Some 60,000 road signs were installed and replaced.

"Almost 7,000 machinery units are ready to combat bad weather in winter, but the issue of upgrading it is very acute now," the minister said.

Earlier Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that according to the 2017 national budget, around UAH 35 billion will be provided for the needs of the road sector next year.