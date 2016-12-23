Economy

14:13 23.12.2016

Cabinet looking for options to provide for steady operation of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Odesa Port-Side Plant is in the hardships today due to the unfavorable situation on the global fertilizer market, ineffective management and using it in the corruption purposes and for various frauds, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Now we see the fact of ineffective management of the plant, including by the State Property Fund. We are looking for a new approach to clean up the enterprise from debts and removing it from the loss-making condition," he said in parliament on Friday.

He said that the current cost of the plant's products is unacceptable, taking into account the situation on the market.

"We are looking for right options that would ensure its rhythmic operation. It is important for us to find the right decision to recover Odesa Port-Side Plant and make it operating well. We will work on this," the premier said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that among possible options of settling the situation with the plant is its transfer to management of a subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy – Ukrgazvydobuvannia or the switch to the tolling production scheme. The prime minister avoided to name concrete solutions.

IMPORTANT

Infrastructure ministry seeks to considerably restore roads in 2017

Nationalization of PrivatBank to boost NBU's payments to national budget by UAH 14 bln

Shareholders in PrivatBank transfer Bukovel resort, planes to NBU ownership

UAH 2.6 bln withdrawn from bank before introduction of temporary administration at PrivatBank

Kolomoisky comments on PrivatBank nationalization

LATEST

Ukrenergo presents renewed company brand

GUF to provide a credit line to Oschadbank to support MSME

Expansion of EU exports quotas is top priority for Ukrainian government - trade envoy

Ukrautoprom initiates countervailing probe into supplies of Russia's GAZ group products

Ukrvodka predicts growth of shadow market to 65% in 2017 over 20% excise duty hike

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/122728/millioner-ponevole/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
работа в виннице
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING