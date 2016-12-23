Cabinet looking for options to provide for steady operation of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Odesa Port-Side Plant is in the hardships today due to the unfavorable situation on the global fertilizer market, ineffective management and using it in the corruption purposes and for various frauds, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Now we see the fact of ineffective management of the plant, including by the State Property Fund. We are looking for a new approach to clean up the enterprise from debts and removing it from the loss-making condition," he said in parliament on Friday.

He said that the current cost of the plant's products is unacceptable, taking into account the situation on the market.

"We are looking for right options that would ensure its rhythmic operation. It is important for us to find the right decision to recover Odesa Port-Side Plant and make it operating well. We will work on this," the premier said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that among possible options of settling the situation with the plant is its transfer to management of a subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy – Ukrgazvydobuvannia or the switch to the tolling production scheme. The prime minister avoided to name concrete solutions.