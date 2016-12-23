Economy

13:42 23.12.2016

Nationalization of PrivatBank to boost NBU's payments to national budget by UAH 14 bln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will be able to reach its target for sending profits to the 2017 national budget in the amount of UAH 45 billion, despite the initial projections of profit at UAH 35.5 billion, NBU Governor Valeriya Gontareva has said.

"Thanks to the nationalization of PrivatBank we would be able to remove the reserves [formed due to overdue refinancing loans to PrivatBank]. They would be sent to NBU's profit and we will be able to pay more," she said on Vesti radio late on Thursday.

Gonvareva said that the reserves were formed in the amount of UAH 14 billion, as the bank had UAH 14 billion of overdue loans out of UAH 19 billion refinancing loans issued to the bank.

Interfax-Ukraine
