Expansion of EU exports quotas is top priority for Ukrainian government - trade envoy

The expansion of EU exports quotas for Ukrainian goods is a top priority for the Ukrainian government, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska has said.

"We are working with the European Parliament and EU member states to accelerate making the decision. We expect that in the near future when the European Parliament returns from holidays, committees will discuss it and then we will be able to say that the situation is moving… The government jointly with colleagues from profile Verkhovna Rada committees are working with European parliamentarians to make the decision a top priority of the agenda. We consider it as a top priority for us," she said at a briefing in Kyiv.

She also positively assessed the adoption of bill No. 2142a dated June 22, 2015 on providing the aggressive exports expansion of Ukrainian manufacturers via insuring, guaranteeing and cheapening of exports crediting that envisages the creation of the export-credit agency in Ukraine.

"We had considerable frictions with the authors [of the bill], and the government did not support it. At the last stage, thanks to personal participation of Volodymyr Groysman and Stepan Kubiv, we reached some compromises with the authors… In general, the bill creates a good legislative base for the creation of the agency," she said.

"The important moment that consultants, with whom we worked under the [export-credit agency] project – Germany's KfW, are ready to work with us in the project in the future and help us to quickly finish everything," she said.