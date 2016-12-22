Government forms PrivatBank supervisory board

The government has formed a supervisory board of PrivatBank (Dnipro) of its two representatives, representatives of international financial organizations and independent experts, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"A new management has been formed. A supervisory board of state-owned bank PrivatBank has been also formed [...] We will present this new team [...] It will include representatives from the states - two members, and the rest will be representatives of international financial organizations, as well as independent experts - specialists in the banking sector," Danyliuk said a briefing on Thursday.