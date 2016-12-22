Economy

13:26 22.12.2016

Government forms PrivatBank supervisory board

The government has formed a supervisory board of PrivatBank (Dnipro) of its two representatives, representatives of international financial organizations and independent experts, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"A new management has been formed. A supervisory board of state-owned bank PrivatBank has been also formed [...] We will present this new team [...] It will include representatives from the states - two members, and the rest will be representatives of international financial organizations, as well as independent experts - specialists in the banking sector," Danyliuk said a briefing on Thursday.

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian army repulses attacks at Svitlodarsk bulge, no casualties

Parliament cuts feed-in tariff for large solar power plants by 44.5%

PrivatBank lifts all restrictions for clients on Wednesday

Ukrzaliznytsia launches Intercity+ Kyiv-Przemysl train

PrivatBank's charter capital increased to UAH 50.7 bln

LATEST

Ukraine confirms plan to build fuel assembly plant for NPPs - Nasalyk

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry proposes measures to develop electric car market, production

PrivatBank board chairman: bank's deposit rates higher market rates, they should be decreased

PrivatBank's eurobonds included in list of financial tools sent to bank capital

Fitch: PrivatBank nationalization tests Ukraine reform progress

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/31345/podstava/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING