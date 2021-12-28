On Tuesday, December 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Counterfeiting of sparkling wine drinks in Ukraine" about the similarities and discrepancies between Ukrainian and Italian wines, the differences between State Standards and Technical Specifications of Ukraine, the use of the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity, which do not correspond to the labeling and the declared indicators. Participants include Head of the Ukrspozhyv-kontrol Ukrainian public union Maksym Honchar; chief process specialist of wine production Yuriy Zadnipriany; commodity expert Serhiy Melnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Details at: (067) 219 2222 (Honchar Maksym).