Video

09:15 28.10.2021

How to protect reforms from influence of oligarchs. Kolomoisky cas

1 min read

On Thursday, October 28, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "How to protect reforms from influence of oligarchs. Kolomoisky case." Participants include Deputy Head of the SBU (2014); deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation Andriy Levus; expert of the Ukrainian Strategic Initiative Ostap Kryvdyk; public figure, journalist Yuriy Hudymenko; human rights activist, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation Ihor Lapin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (099) 521 1184 (Olha).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Evidence of suspicions - fabrication and pressure on capital's municipals

Ukrainian politics in October is between polarization and consolidation

The Charity Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech will publish a report on first half of the year of its activities

Heating season 2021-2022. Will the Ukrainians freeze?

Searches in local govt bodies: who is most under pressure from central govt. Presentation of results of monitoring study of court decisions

Press conference of Ukroboronprom state concern CEO Yuriy Husev

Press conference with the participation of candidate for the post of Kharkiv mayor Denys Yaroslavsky

Flour and bread market: what should Ukrainian consumers expect from record wheat harvest?

How COVID-19 vaccination affects seasonal flu vaccination. Where can Ukrainians get vaccinated against influenza?

Press conference with the participation of candidate for the post of Kharkiv mayor Denys Yaroslavsky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD