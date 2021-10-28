How to protect reforms from influence of oligarchs. Kolomoisky cas

On Thursday, October 28, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "How to protect reforms from influence of oligarchs. Kolomoisky case." Participants include Deputy Head of the SBU (2014); deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation Andriy Levus; expert of the Ukrainian Strategic Initiative Ostap Kryvdyk; public figure, journalist Yuriy Hudymenko; human rights activist, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation Ihor Lapin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (099) 521 1184 (Olha).