On Monday, September 4, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Candidates' ratings prior to elections of Kharkiv mayor," where the results of a sociological study by SOCIS to study public opinion of Kharkiv residents, which was conducted from September 20 to September 28, 2021, will be presented. Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; analyst of the Kharkiv branch of KIU Vitaliy Nosachev (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.