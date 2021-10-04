Video

11:30 04.10.2021

Press conference on results of XIV Congress of oncologists, radiologists of Ukraine

1 min read

On Monday, October 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference on results of XIV Congress of oncologists, radiologists of Ukraine. Participants include acting Director of the National Cancer Institute Andriy Shypko; Deputy Director of the National Cancer Institute for Science Andriy Lukashenko; Deputy Director of the National Cancer Institute for Development Oksana Syvak; Honorary President of the Congress, Chairman of the Association of Oncologists of Ukraine Yuriy Dumansky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (096)422 4523 (Maryna).

