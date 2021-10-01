Lessons for parties in Ukraine given by elections in Germany and Russia. Prospects for main participants in domestic political process

On Friday, October 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled 'Lessons for Parties in Ukraine Taught by the Elections in Germany and Russia. Prospects for the Main Participants in Domestic Political Process'. Participants: Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Doctor of Political Sciences, Political Scientist Ihor Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (068) 099 17 09.