Results of admission campaign and realities of Ukraine&#39;s higher education amid pandemic from leading Kyiv universities

On Tuesday, September 28, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Results of admission campaign and realities of Ukraine's higher education amid pandemic from leading Kyiv universities." Participants include Vice-Rector for scientific and pedagogical work of Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University Anatoliy Kolot; Head of the educational department of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, PhD in Technical Sciences Andriy Shpakov; Vice-Rector for scientific and pedagogical work and international relations of the International European University Alla Navolokina; PhD in Philosophy, Professor of the International European University Viktor Bondarenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

