Video

10:30 27.09.2021

'Let's save heritage - we will revive Ukraine: future of Podil depends on us

1 min read

On Monday, September 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Let's save heritage - we will revive Ukraine: future of Podil depends on us" about the impossibility of adopting the General Plan of Kyiv, the illegality of most construction projects. Participants include head of the  Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments, PhD in history, Honored Worker of Culture of Ukraine Maria Buryanova; First Deputy Chairman of the NGO Holovna Rada of Ukrainian Officers Dmytro Matsenko; Chairman of Kyiv City Center UTOPIK Anatoliy Frolov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (096) 461 4531.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

What NABU isn't talking about: important changes in case of lawyer Yuriy Zontov

How restaurant business will work during COVID-19 restrictions

How will diabetes patients receive insulin from October 1, 2021?

Ideal storm for Ukraine or, first of all, for the team of presidential yacht?

Presentation of audio version of essay novel 'Do spivu ptakhiv'

Presentation of audio version of essay novel 'Do spivu ptakhiv'

Who are the Ukrainians responsible for their security, defense and law and order?

На кого українці покладають відповідальність за свою безпеку, оборону та правопорядо

Monitoring of Ukraine's population public opinion: Sept 2021

Rally against arrest of Ukrainian citizens in Russia-occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD