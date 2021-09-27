On Monday, September 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Let's save heritage - we will revive Ukraine: future of Podil depends on us" about the impossibility of adopting the General Plan of Kyiv, the illegality of most construction projects. Participants include head of the Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments, PhD in history, Honored Worker of Culture of Ukraine Maria Buryanova; First Deputy Chairman of the NGO Holovna Rada of Ukrainian Officers Dmytro Matsenko; Chairman of Kyiv City Center UTOPIK Anatoliy Frolov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (096) 461 4531.