On Monday, September 27, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "How restaurant business will work during COVID-19 restrictions." Participants include coordinator of the Board of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine, partner of the Husovskykh Restaurants group Serhiy Husovsky; head of the strategic development platform of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine, co-owner of the MAFIA, CASTA, Georgia, BAO, NAM (Kyiv), Brilliant Bar, Yakitoria (Kharkiv) restaurant chains Taras Serediuk; head of marketing and communications platform at the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine, co-owner and CEO of Moderza, which manages restaurant projects in Ukraine and the UAE (Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dubai): Argentina Grill, Pinzatto, Sche!, YoY, Galaxy, HenThai, Dolce, YeS, delivery service www .Moderza.Delivery George Pionov; CEO and co-owner of the Salateira fast-healthy restaurant chain Oleksandr Savilov; restaurant expert, co-founder of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine Olha Nasonova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 510 5776 (Olha Nasonova).