On Friday, September 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "How will diabetes patients receive insulin from October 1, 2021?" Representatives of patient organizations, state authorities and doctors will discuss the changes introduced in Ukraine in the system of providing patients with insulin. Participants include Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko; acting head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Dmytro Samofalov; Director of the Department of Medical Technologies, Administration of State Registers and Price Monitoring of State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Oresta Pinyazhko; President of the International Diabetes Association of Ukraine Liudmyla Petrenko; Chairperson of the Ukrainian Diabetic Federation Valentyna Ocheretenko; Chairperson of the Diabetic Foundation Natalia Vlasenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 220 8185, (095) 907 0720.