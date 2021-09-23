Video

11:00 23.09.2021

Monitoring of Ukraine's population public opinion: Sept 2021

On Thursday, September 23, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukraine's population public opinion: Sept 2021" based on the results of a monitoring survey of the Ukrainian population. The survey was conducted from September 4 to September 12, 2021, a sample is 3,010 respondents. Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

