11:28 24.09.2021

Ideal storm for Ukraine or, first of all, for the team of presidential yacht?

On Friday, September 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Ideal storm for Ukraine or, first of all, for the team of presidential yacht?" Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (068) 099 1709.

