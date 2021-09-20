Video

MPs vote on bill No.4662 equals patients' lives!

On Monday, September 20, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "MPs vote on bill No.4662 equals patients' lives!" on the need to adopt at second reading bill No.4662 that will provide the possibility of medicine procurement under managed entry agreement (MEA). Participants include MP of Ukraine Oleksiy Movchan; MP of Ukraine Oksana Dmytriyeva; Head of the Research Department of Hemoblastosis Chemotherapy and Adjuvant Treatment Methods of the National Cancer Institute Iryna Kriachok; Head of the Council of Orphan Diseases of Ukraine Tetiana Kulesha; representative of the Zaporuka Charitable Foundation Liudmyla Pelykh; President of Kharkiv Charitable Foundation "Children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy" Vitaliy Matiushenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

