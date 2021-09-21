On Tuesday, September 21, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Implementation of customs procedures in accordance with EU practice: what changes may Ukrainian business expect? Practical aspects." Participants include President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hennadiy Chyzhykov; President of the Ukrainian Exporters Club Yevhenia Lytvynova; international expert of the EU Public Finance Management Support Programe for Ukraine (EU4PFM) on customs issues, former Deputy Chairman of the Customs of the Republic of Lithuania Vytenis Alisauskas; Director of the Department of Customs Policy of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine Oleksandr Moskalenko; Director of the Department of Implementation of the International Transit System of State Customs Service of Ukraine Serhiy Demchenko; Director of the Department of Customs Audit and Person Registration of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Svitlana Anishchenko; Head of the Directorate for Support of Authorized Economic Operators of the Department for Organization of Customs Control and Customs Clearance of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Andriy Teply; representatives of business associations, media, experts of the Reform Support Team of the Ministry of Finance and State Customs Service. Moderator of the event is its organizer Maksym Urakin. Working languages of the roundtable talk: Ukrainian, Russian, English (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (068) 099 1709.