13:00 16.09.2021

How to make govt system open, intolerant of corruption: city level

On Thursday, September 16, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "How to make govt system open, intolerant of corruption: city level" on modern technologies for overcoming corruption in large cities of Ukraine, on digitalization, simplification of bureaucratic procedures, as well as on how to make the city government more open and intolerant of corruption in the city of Kharkiv." Participants Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert and analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

