On Wednesday, September 15, at 16.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Ukrainian chess stars prior to the international tournaments: On September 16, the GRECO - Kyiv Chess Federation team starts at the European Club Championship and then the World Women's Championship. Participants include chess players of the GRECO club - Kyiv Chess Federation and the Ukrainian national team Anna Muzychuk, Maria Muzychuk, Yulia Osmak, Natalia Buksa; President of the GRECO club - Kyiv Chess Federation, President of Kyiv Chess Federation, Vice President of the Ukrainian Chess Federation Pavlo Kuftyrev; coach of the GRECO club - Kyiv Chess Federation, coach of the Ukrainian national team among women Mykhailo Brodsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by pone: (067) 449 05 87.