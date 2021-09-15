On Wednesday, September 15, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors." Participants include Director of TIU Canada in Ukraine Valentyna Belyakova; GOLAW legal advisors Kateryna Tsvetkova and Kateryna Manoilenko; representative of the Canadian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce Svyatoslav Kavetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.