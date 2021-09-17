Video

13:30 17.09.2021

Press conference on initiative of local communities against mass liquidation of schools, hospitals in Ukraine's regions

On Friday, September 17, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference on the initiative of local communities against mass liquidation of schools, hospitals in Ukraine's regions: the practice of the so-called "optimization" of educational and medical infrastructure leads to the de facto closure of schools and hospitals, especially in rural areas. Participants include directors of hospitals and schools in Kherson region, lawyers, as well as candidate for deputy in Constituency No.184 Kateryna Odarchenko, the National Platform political party (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Press conference by Ukrainian chess stars prior to the international tournaments

TIU Canada case vs. Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant - warning to all Ukrainian investors

